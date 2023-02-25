Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'China's Xi Jinping may be..': Biden on spy balloon that flew across US

'China's Xi Jinping may be..': Biden on spy balloon that flew across US

world news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 06:06 AM IST

In an interview on Friday, US President Biden stated that China's Xi Jinping may be unaware of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across US.

US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) (FIle)(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

U.S. President Joe Biden told ABC News in an interview on Friday there was a possibility that China's Xi Jinping did not know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States earlier this month.

