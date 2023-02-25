'China's Xi Jinping may be..': Biden on spy balloon that flew across US
Published on Feb 25, 2023 06:06 AM IST
In an interview on Friday, US President Biden stated that China's Xi Jinping may be unaware of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across US.
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
U.S. President Joe Biden told ABC News in an interview on Friday there was a possibility that China's Xi Jinping did not know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States earlier this month.
