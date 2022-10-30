China's Xi Jinping sends 'deep condolences' over Seoul stampede: State media
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:56 PM IST
"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi Jinping said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent condolences to South Korea, state media reported, saying he was "shocked" to learn of a stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that killed more than 150 people.
"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi said in a message to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
