Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China's Xi Jinping sends 'deep condolences' over Seoul stampede: State media

China's Xi Jinping sends 'deep condolences' over Seoul stampede: State media

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:56 PM IST

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at an event.(AP)
AFP |

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent condolences to South Korea, state media reported, saying he was "shocked" to learn of a stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that killed more than 150 people.

Read more: China cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from Covid-hit Zhengzhou

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi said in a message to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
xi jinping china south korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP