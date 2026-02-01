China’s Xi, Now Alone Atop His Military, Is the Sole Voice in Tackling Taiwan

In purging his top generals, Chinese leader Xi Jinping put the command of the armed forces in the hands of one man—himself. Now, his vision alone will decide the course of Beijing’s looming confrontation with Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo)

The arrest of Gen. Zhang Youxia, a close ally and childhood friend the Chinese leader called “big brother,” removes any internal authoritative voices who could slow Xi’s hand in any move against Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The timing is critical. The Chinese military is racing toward a 2027 deadline Xi has set for “modernization,” often interpreted as readiness for a Taiwan contingency.

A near-term invasion of Taiwan, though, is now less likely, said foreign-policy and military analysts, now that Xi has purged five of the six senior generals that he had handpicked to lead the military just three years ago. Xi is pivoting to a campaign designed to break Taipei’s resolve without firing a shot, these analysts said.

Beijing will increasingly lean on tactics that fall just below the threshold of open conflict, the analysts said. This includes relentless exercises intended to simulate a maritime and air blockade of Taiwan, displaying the blunt force behind Beijing’s psychological offensive.

“Xi’s approach at the moment is a broader coercive campaign that integrates military posturing with economic and cyber pressure,” said Laura Rosenberger, the senior national-security official and the top American diplomat in Taiwan under former President Joe Biden.

Beijing is also opening new fronts through “legal warfare,” using domestic Chinese law to target Taiwanese officials and raising the risk for Taiwanese people to travel to the mainland, as activities once considered routine political expression can now be reclassified as criminal offenses.

China is engaging in cyberattacks aimed at paralyzing Taiwan’s energy and healthcare infrastructure, Taiwanese officials say. Meanwhile, Beijing’s intimidation of countries like Japan aims to leave Taiwan diplomatically stranded.

The message: China’s military leadership may be in flux, but Xi’s focus on Taiwan remains unrelenting, and his ability to strangle Taiwan’s supply lines and exhaust its economic resilience remains unyielding.

Xi’s motives for removing Zhang—announced on Jan. 24—remain a mystery.