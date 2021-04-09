IND USA
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Chinese envoy says Iran talks to resume next week

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 04:09 PM IST

China's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Friday all sides had agreed to reconvene next week to carry out more intensive work to bring Tehran and Washington back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the deal's participants to take stock following a week of discussions, Wang Qun, China's ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog, said the talks were going in the right direction and parties were narrowing differences.

iran iran nuclear programme usa + 1 more
