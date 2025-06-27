Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network

A Chinese TV journalist was wounded by a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Kursk region while reporting near targeted facilities, his employer said Friday. Lu was with a film crew in the village of Korenevo at the time of the strike, Russia's foreign ministry said.(Bloomberg)

Lu Yuguang, a reporter with the state-affiliated Phoenix TV, "was wounded in the head" on Thursday afternoon and was sent to hospital for treatment, the broadcaster said.

In a video circulated by Russian state television on Friday, Lu was seen speaking to reporters with a white bandage over his head.

Lu was with a film crew in the village of Korenevo at the time of the strike, Russia's foreign ministry said.

It accused Kyiv of "deliberately attacking" journalists and called on "responsible governments to condemn" it.

Beijing's foreign ministry also said it was "deeply concerned" that a Chinese journalist had been wounded.

"The Chinese side calls on all parties to commit to a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis and jointly work towards easing tensions," spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in Russia's more than three-year war with Ukraine.

But Western governments say Beijing's close ties have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.