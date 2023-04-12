Home / World News / Chinese kid cycles for 24 hours to visit his grandmother, complain about mother

Chinese kid cycles for 24 hours to visit his grandmother, complain about mother

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 12, 2023 03:08 PM IST

The boy was an hour away from his destination when locals found him alone under a tunnel.

An 11-year-old boy in China cycled for almost 24 hours to visit his grandmother only to complaint about his mother. According to South China Morning Post, the boy was upset after having a fight with his mother and cycled for around 130 km to Zhejiang, a province in China where his grandmother's house is located.

The boy was found exhausted due cycling for long hours.(File)
A local media outlet said the boy eventually got exhausted was found alone in an expressway tunnel. Although an hour away to reach his destination, the boy said he took several wrong turns which took him twice as long to reach the point where he was discovered. He navigated using road signs and survived the night eating bread that he brought along in this unusual adventure.

The boy's mother said that her son earlier threatened to go to his grandmother's place but she assumed that he was just throwing a tantrum. He was taken to the nearest police station in a car as he could not walk due to exhaustion.

He was later picked up by his parents and grandmother.

china complaint mother parents + 2 more
