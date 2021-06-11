Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Chinese official found dead amid probe into fatal ultramarathon
world news

Chinese official found dead amid probe into fatal ultramarathon

In May, extreme weather at an ultramarathon in northwestern Gansu province killed 21 runners when freezing rain, high winds and hail hit competitors.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:59 PM IST
China: Rescue workers carry a stretcher at the site where extreme cold weather killed participants of a 100-km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, Gansu province.(via Reuters)

A top official from the Chinese county that hosted a fatal ultramarathon last month has been found dead, authorities said Friday, as 27 people face punishment over the incident.

In May, extreme weather at an ultramarathon in northwestern Gansu province killed 21 runners when freezing rain, high winds and hail hit competitors.

The deadly incident sparked calls for more regulation and raised questions over why organisers had apparently ignored the incoming weather.

On Friday, provincial authorities told a press conference that the Communist Party secretary of Jingtai county -- which hosted the event -- had been found dead.

Also Read | How can you avoid a tragedy like the deaths at the China ultramarathon?

Li Zuobi was confirmed to have died after falling from the building where he lived. Police received the incident report on Wednesday, and have since ruled out homicide.

27 people, including municipal government officials, face criminal charges or disciplinary actions over the deadly ultramarathon.

Among those punished include the party secretary and mayor of Baiyin city -- which holds jurisdiction over Jingtai -- as well as the magistrate of the county, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month's incident also led to a suspension of sports competitions that lacked national safety standards, including events such as mountain trail running and ultra-long distance running.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china gansu

Related Stories

world news

China punishes 27 government officials after deadly ultramarathon claims 21 lives

PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:12 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP