Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Chinese President Xi Jinping holds phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Reuters |
Apr 26, 2023 05:12 PM IST

China's President Xi Jinping held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, state media CCTV reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone, state media reported on Wednesday. "Xi Jinping had a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping(AFP)

During the call Xi told Zelensky that "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war, CCTV reported.

Though Beijing is officially neutral in the conflict, Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.

Zelensky has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi. In February Beijing unveiled a 12-point paper calling for a "political settlement" to the crisis in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP