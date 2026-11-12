Chinese woman accused of spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang entered Taiwan 8 times between 2024-25

The woman accused of spying for Beijing during an affair with Nvidia founder Jensen Huang visited Taiwan a total of eight times in 2024 and 2025, a Taiwanese government minister said Thursday.

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (AP)

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Taiwan, a dominant player in the global semiconductor industry, sits at the centre of strategic competition between the United States and China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory. Track live updates on Nvidia row

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Jensen Huang, chief executive of the US-based chip giant Nvidia, has admitted to having an extramarital affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who US officials believe was working for Chinese intelligence.

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Deep Dive How many times did Alice Huang visit Taiwan in 2024 and 2025? Taiwanese records show Alice Huang visited three times in 2024 and five times in 2025. The records showed no entries for the current year. How did Alice Huang enter Taiwan, and was she flagged for extra screening? She used a Hong Kong passport and entered under standard business visitor status. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council minister said there were no special flags about her at the time. What did Taiwan’s government say about monitoring Alice Huang’s visits? The minister said the Mainland Affairs Council had not received information that would have prompted heightened screening. Taiwan’s security agencies are investigating the incident.

{{^usCountry}} Beijing has rejected the spying allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beijing has rejected the spying allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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Alice Huang, who is also known as Huang Le, used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan "under a standard business visitor status" and there were "no special flags" about her at the time, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Chui-cheng told lawmakers.

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Chiu made the remarks in Taiwan's parliament in response to lawmakers' questions about Alice Huang's entries into Taiwan and a New York Times report that the United States had advised Taiwan as early as 2024 to monitor her movements.

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"At least we at the Mainland Affairs Council did not receive any relevant information," Chiu said.

"If we had, we definitely would have stepped up our entry screening and border flow management."

Chiu said records show that Alice Huang visited Taiwan three times in 2024 and five times in 2025. The records do not show any entries for this year, he said.

"If we had any of the kind of critical intelligence you mentioned, leading us to believe she posed a threat to Taiwanese society, we would have definitely flagged her for heightened review," Chiu said.

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"For any case where there are doubts, we intensify the level of scrutiny, and if we determine there are security concerns, there is no way we would allow her to enter the country."

The government has said Taiwan's security agencies are investigating the incident.

Alice Huang was seen at a dinner in May 2025 hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

Journalists stood outside the restaurant filming through glass windows and doors as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees.

At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show.