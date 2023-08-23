‘Cold War style’ is still affecting world: Xi Jinping at BRICS

China's President Xi Jinping has asserted that the 'Cold War Style' is still affecting the world and the geo-political situation is getting tense.

President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit(via REUTERS)

In his address to the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in the South African city of Johannesburg, Xi said that BRICS countries should keep to the direction of peaceful development and consolidate the strategic partnership of the bloc.

"We should expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace and tranquillity. The Cold War mentality is still haunting our world and the geo-political situation is getting tense. BRICS countries should keep to the direction of peaceful development and consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership. We need to make good use of the BRICS Foreign ministers' meeting, a meeting of high representatives on national security and other mechanism; support each other on our core interests and enhance coordination on major international and regional issues. We need to tender good offices on hotspot issues pushing for a political settlement and lowering the temperature...," Xi Jinping said.

Xi further added by saying that China will also seek to construct the BRICS framework for industrial cooperation.

At the plenary session, Xi said, "China will also work with all parties to jointly establish the BRICS framework on industrial cooperation for sustainable development...," and further stated that "BRICS countries need to champion the spirit of inclusiveness."

"...Human history will not end with a particular civilisation or system. BRICS countries need to champion the spirit of inclusiveness and advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilisations," Xi said.

“We should respect all modernisation paths that each country chooses on its own and oppose ideological rivalry, systemic confrontation and clash of civilisations," Xi added.

Apparently, Xi Jinping is on a state visit to South Africa which is also coinciding with the 15th BRICS Summit.

The opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue.

In spite of being present in South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the key meeting of the BRICS Business Forum which was held in Johannesburg and was attended by the leaders of the grouping.

However, earlier today, the BRICS leaders arrived at the Sandton Convention Centre to attend the plenary sessions. Prior to attending the sessions, the leaders posed for a BRICS family photograph.

Significantly, PM Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping were seen standing apart from each other as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held their hands together.

Other than PM Modi, Jinping and Ramaphosa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Brazil President Lula da Silva were also in the BRICS group photo. The plenaries are scheduled to be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa.

The theme of this year's summit is: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism."

