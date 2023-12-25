Video: Gunfire erupts at US mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead, 3 hurt

A man was fatally shot and three people were injured after gunfire erupted at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said. A fight broke out between two groups of people at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Following this, police received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said. Colorado Mall Gunfire: A female was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said, adding that a woman was also taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Police said they detained “multiple people” and were “working to determine their involvement.”

The mall was cleared and closed, police said.