Video: Gunfire erupts at US mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead, 3 hurt
Colorado Mall Gunfire: The police received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
A man was fatally shot and three people were injured after gunfire erupted at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said. A fight broke out between two groups of people at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Following this, police received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said, adding that a woman was also taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.
Police said they detained “multiple people” and were “working to determine their involvement.”
The mall was cleared and closed, police said.