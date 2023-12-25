close_game
News / World News / Video: Gunfire erupts at US mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead, 3 hurt

Video: Gunfire erupts at US mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead, 3 hurt

ByMallika Soni
Dec 25, 2023

Colorado Mall Gunfire: The police received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

A man was fatally shot and three people were injured after gunfire erupted at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said. A fight broke out between two groups of people at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Following this, police received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Colorado Mall Gunfire: A female was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said, adding that a woman was also taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

Police said they detained “multiple people” and were “working to determine their involvement.”

The mall was cleared and closed, police said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

