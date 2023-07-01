Colorado teen murders ex-girlfriend as she wanted to break up

On Tuesday, Colorado police reported that earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy killed his ex-girlfriend in the presence of her little brother because she wanted to break up with him. Lily Silva-Lopez,15, was murders by her ex-boyfriend. (New York Post screenshot/official site)

According to Weld County District Court Division 17, Jovanni Sirio-Cardona is the prime adult suspect and is being tried in association with the shooting incident resulting in the death of Lily Silva-Lopez,15.

Apparently, on 17th June at 3:45 p.m., Sirio-Cardona was caught on camera bolting down the bike path that trails along Lily’s trailer park home in Greeley, a suburb of Denver. This incident took place five days before her birthday and prior to his trespassing through her bedroom window.

Lily cried out for her younger brother, 13, to flee for his life seconds before gunshots echoed. He was in the other room watching TV. The boy informed police, as per the arrest affidavit obtained by Denver 7.

Sirio-Cardona presumably fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend in her hallway.

Lily’s brother told police he witnessed his sister on the floor and saw Sirio-Cardona holding a black gun and a green scope. The boy further described the murder scene by mentioning that Sirio-Cardona was standing over his sister’s dead body with blood trickling from the bridge of his nose.

Police asserted that Lily's brother pleaded desperately for his life; the accused killer took away his iPhone to ensure the boy was unable to seek help.

Sirio-Cardona allegedly asked Lily's brother to assist him in moving Lily’s body before doing it himself. The dead body was discovered in her room.

After Sirio-Cardona escaped the scene, the boy sprinted to a neighbour’s home to call 911.

Police reported that the young teenager quickly pointed out Sirio-Cardona as the killer. As per the records, when his grandmother inquired why police officers went to Sirio-Cardona’s home, he informed her “he did what he had to do and shot someone.”

Lily’s mom told police that Sirio-Cardona physically abused her daughter, which hindered their relationship.

Last month when Lily initiated a breakup with Sirio-Cardona, he threatened her by putting a gun into her mouth, telling her that “she wasn’t going to break up with him and she needed to tell him she loved him.” He was also sighted stalking Lily at her house just two days before he presumably killed her, according to the records.

Lily just completed her sophomore year and was an employee at Wing Shack.

Lily’s family said, “She enjoyed shopping, clothes, makeup and dancing. She loved to eat! Enchiladas were her favorite. She loved animals. She was a loving and caring friend with lots of spice.”

Sirio-Cardona was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He will be granted bail for $2 million.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON