World News / Commercial US spaceship Odysseus lands on moon but transmitting weak signal

Commercial US spaceship Odysseus lands on moon but transmitting weak signal

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 05:39 AM IST

Commercial US spaceship Odysseus lands on moon, transmitting signal

A commercial spaceship landed near the moon's south pole but the flight controllers were receiving a signal from the hexagon-shaped lander Odysseus, the company behind the mission said.

This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the near side of the moon following lunar orbit insertion on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Intuitive Machines via AP)
This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the near side of the moon following lunar orbit insertion on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Intuitive Machines via AP)

“We’re evaluating how we can refine that signal," said mission director Tim Crain of Intuitive Machines. “But we can confirm, without a doubt, that our equipment is on the surface of the moon.”

“Congratulations, IM team, we'll see how much more we can get from that.”

The spaceship, which is part of NASA-funded, uncrewed commercial robots, is meant to pave the way for future human exploration of the Moon under the Artemis program.

“Your order was delivered… to the Moon! ” US space agency said in a post on X.

NASA said that Odysseus landed on the Moon at 6:23pm ET (4:53 am IST).

The landing comes months after India became the first country to successfully land its spacecraft on the moon's cold and treacherous south pole. Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram safely reached the lunar surface in August 2023.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

