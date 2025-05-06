Conclave to pick new pope begins on May 7. But who are the antipopes?

The Papal Conclave 2025 will start on Wednesday, May 7, with a A total of 133 cardinals from different countries meeting inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to choose the next pope, successor of Pope Francis who died on April 21. Antipope caused a lot of confusion because of which Church was split for almost 40 years(REUTERS)

As the Catholic Church prepares to elect its 267th pope, global attention is fixed on the Vatican. From speculation over frontrunners and betting odds to curiosity about the secretive voting process, the world is watching closely.

Amid the anticipation, one question is also resurfacing: Who exactly are the antipopes?

Who are antipopes?

An antipope is a person who makes a competing claim to the papacy, in opposition to the legitimately elected pope. This typically occurs during times of political or doctrinal conflict within the Church, and the antipope is not recognised as the true pope by the wider Catholic Church.

Between 1378 and 1417, the Catholic Church witnessed a period of Western Schism also known as the Papal Schism or Great Western Schism. This was time period where multiple individuals simultaneously claimed to be the legitimate pope. The Schism also saw the emergence of rival claimants (antipope), which created serious political and spiritual splits in the Church.

Antipope caused a lot of confusion because of which Church was split for almost 40 years. However, The schism was ultimately resolved by the Council of Constance in 1417, which led to the election of Martin V, a universally accepted pontiff, as reported by Pique.

Well known- antipopes

Some well-known antipopes were Clement VII, Benedict XIII, Alexander V, and John XXIII.

As the new conclave begins, the idea of antipopes reminds us that choosing a pope has not always been simple. Sometimes, it led to long and serious arguments in the Church.