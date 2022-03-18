Abandon Moscow for Kyiv, Biden asks Xi amid ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

US president Joe Biden on Friday sought to prevent China from boosting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine during a virtual meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, news agency Reuters reported.

This is the first call between the leaders of the two superpowers since Russia, also a superpower, launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24. The White House said that both the leaders spoke for less than two hours.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said that Biden would be questioning Jinping about Beijing's ‘rhetorical support’ to Putin and an absence of ‘denunciation’ of Russia's invasion that has wreaked mayhem across Ukraine.

Chinese president Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Joe Biden that conflicts between states are in no one's interest and that Washington must shoulder due responsibilities for world peace, news agency AFP quoted Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. This amid the ferocious fighting between Ukraine and Russia for the 23rd straight day."State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities," the Chinese president said, adding that peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community.

During the virtual meeting with Biden, Jinping said, "The relations between the world's top two economies should move forward along the right track as part of the efforts for world peace and tranquility." The talks were being seen as an opportunity for Biden to evaluate where Beijing stands on the Russia-Ukraine war and how Jinping views his country's role, especially after some Chinese government officials issued conflicting statements on their support for Ukraine and Russia.

Till now, China has refused to condemn Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, triggering fears within Washington that Beijing could extend financial and military support to Moscow.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin symbolically sealed their close partnership when they met at the February Winter Olympics in Beijing -- just before Putin launched his onslaught on Ukraine

A Chinese support could not only help Putin to brave sanctions and continue the war, but the West could face the decision on how to hit back at Moscow.

(With inputs from AFP)

