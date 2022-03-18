Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: A Russian airstrike before dawn on Thursday killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community centre in Merefa near the northeast city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.
A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.&nbsp;
A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: More than 3,50,000 people continue to hide in shelters and basements in the southern city of Mariupol where the situation remains “critical" with the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine entering the 23rd day. At such a time, Kyiv says, that power crisis has affected over 1.3 million. About 80% of residential buildings are damaged, and 30% are beyond repair. An average of 50 to 100 bombs falling on the city each day, local officials say.

A Russian airstrike before dawn on Thursday killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community centre in Merefa near the northeast city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the latest wave of military assistance from the US and declined to provide details of his country’s negotiating tactics with Russia. US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak by phone on Friday. Biden also plans to travel to Europe next week for talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion, and will attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels.

India has emphasised that humanitarian action shall be guided by the principles of humanity and should not be politicised while reiterating its previous calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday. India's representative also raised concerns on the ongoing humanitarian situation, including the displacement of thousands of people internally and the outflow of more than three million refugees to neighbouring countries, news agency ANI reported.

The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the UN estimates. Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:57 AM IST

    'Will cleanse Russia of scum...': Putin warns Russians

    President Vladimir Putin issued a venomous warning to "traitors" on Wednesday, saying the West would try to use them as a fifth column to destroy Russia, but that Russians would be quickly able to tell the "patriots from the scum". Read more

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    Moscow accused of war crimes as Ukraine atrocities mount

    Three weeks into Russia's devastating invasion, the harsh tally of assaults on civilian targets grew to include a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa, pounded by overnight artillery fire with 21 people killed, AFP reported quoting officials.

    top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Thursday he saw no sign that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "is prepared to stop."

    "Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past few weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise," he said, following warnings from the G7 that those behind such crimes "will be held responsible."

     

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:15 AM IST

    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.

    "Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelenskyy tweeted. "We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," he added.

  • Mar 18, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia

    US President Joe Biden will warn his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday that he will face "costs" if Beijing rescues fellow authoritarian ally Russia from intense Western sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, news agency AFP reported.

     The two leaders' first phone call since a video summit in November will be a chance to air differences as the United States spearheads an unprecedented pressure campaign on Russia, placing China in a geopolitical bind.

     It's "an opportunity for President Biden to assess where President Xi stands," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by AFP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Unveiling election manifesto, Emmanuel Macron casts himself as wartime leader

With the Russia-Ukraine war now in its fourth week and intensifying, French president Emmanuel Macron vowed to beef up defense spending to face threats including cyber attacks and conventional warfare. He pledged a more independent France “within a stronger Europe.”
France's President Emmanuel Macron, and French liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate to his succession reacts during a press conference to present his political programme ahead of the April 10/24 presidential election in France, in the Paris' suburban city of Aubervilliers, on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, and French liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate to his succession reacts during a press conference to present his political programme ahead of the April 10/24 presidential election in France, in the Paris' suburban city of Aubervilliers, on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

Putin, in his comments to government ministers on Wednesday, said Russians would spit out traitors "like gnats", and society would be the better for it.
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin(via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Man admits to stabbing teacher to death, 30 yrs after 'humiliation' at school

  • Gunter Uwents told investigators he had never got over comments teacher Maria Verlinden made about him in class in the early 1990s, starting when he was a schoolboy aged seven.
The accused confessed to stabbing the teacher to death in 2020, three decades later, Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The accused confessed to stabbing the teacher to death in 2020, three decades later, Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

'De-Nazify Ukraine? Not true': Arnold Schwarzenegger's powerful appeal. Watch

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine is in its 23rd day with no hopes of the war ending anytime soon despite both countries meeting again for peace talks.
Schwarzenegger heaped praises on Russians protesting against the war at the risk of getting arrested and called them his "new heroes".(AFP file photo)
Schwarzenegger heaped praises on Russians protesting against the war at the risk of getting arrested and called them his "new heroes".(AFP file photo)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

US Navy veteran jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture

The federal lawsuit describes in unsparing detail the “prolonged and continuous" abuse that Michael White says he suffered behind bars, including being beaten and punched, whipped on his feet, deprived of food and drink, and pressured to falsely confess that he was a spy for the US government.
The allegations in the complaint mirror the claims made by Michael White in a 156-page manuscript that he wrote behind bars and that was later obtained by The Associated Press.(AP)
The allegations in the complaint mirror the claims made by Michael White in a 156-page manuscript that he wrote behind bars and that was later obtained by The Associated Press.(AP)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Joe Biden taps Ashish Jha to be new White House Covid coordinator

  • Dr Ashish Jha, who was born in Madhubani in Bihar, completed his medical degree from the Harvard Medical School and also did a masters in public health from Harvard TH Chan School of Public health, where he went on to serve as a professor.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, US President Joe Biden's Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday, March 17, 2022. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, US President Joe Biden's Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday, March 17, 2022. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war LIVE : Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: A Russian airstrike before dawn on Thursday killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community centre in Merefa near the northeast city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.
A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

US President Joe Biden set to call China’s Xi

  • The conversation is the first between the two leaders since November and comes days after a meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, where Sullivan conveyed Washington’s “deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia”.
US president Joe Biden.(File Photo)
US president Joe Biden.(File Photo)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
world news

G7 warns war criminals in Ukraine 'will be held responsible'

  • "Those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible," they warned.
A view shows people and a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, as evacuees leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.(REUTERS)
A view shows people and a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, as evacuees leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Fleeing Ukrainians recount Mariupol 'hell'

Shelled relentlessly by Russian forces, they said they were forced to melt snow for drinking water and cook food scraps on open fires with food, water and power supplies cut off.
A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv.&nbsp;(AFP)
A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv. (AFP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:39 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russia TV protester quits channel, turns down asylum offer

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One television, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news on Monday, holding a poster reading "No War."
Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor at the state broadcaster Channel One who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during the evening news broadcast at the station late Monday, leaves the Ostankinsky District Court after being fined for 30,000 rubles ($280, 247 euros) for breaching protest laws in Moscow.(AFP)
Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor at the state broadcaster Channel One who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during the evening news broadcast at the station late Monday, leaves the Ostankinsky District Court after being fined for 30,000 rubles ($280, 247 euros) for breaching protest laws in Moscow.(AFP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:24 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine

Though the war in Ukraine has dominated Biden’s focus of late, White House officials insist they haven’t lost sight of China — and are watching intently to see how Xi decides to play his hand
A police officer stands inside a destroyed apartment at a damaged housing block after it was hit by debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on Thursday. (AFP)
A police officer stands inside a destroyed apartment at a damaged housing block after it was hit by debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on Thursday. (AFP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAssociated Press
Close Story
world news

BBC apologises to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit

The UK's national broadcaster said it acknowledged that “serious harm” was caused to Patrick Jephson by the circumstances in which the 1995 interview, conducted by BBC journalist Martin Bashir, was obtained.
Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
world news

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.
Members of the Taliban man a road checkpoint in Kandahar.(AFP)
Members of the Taliban man a road checkpoint in Kandahar.(AFP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war: European Space Agency suspends joint Mars mission with Russia

The launch of ExoMars was foreseen for September, said Josef Aschbacher, the ESA's director general.
The image shows an artist’s impression of the glow shared on Twitter handle ExoMars Orbiter. (Twitter/@ESA_TGO)
The image shows an artist’s impression of the glow shared on Twitter handle ExoMars Orbiter. (Twitter/@ESA_TGO)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out