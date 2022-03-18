Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: More than 3,50,000 people continue to hide in shelters and basements in the southern city of Mariupol where the situation remains “critical" with the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine entering the 23rd day. At such a time, Kyiv says, that power crisis has affected over 1.3 million. About 80% of residential buildings are damaged, and 30% are beyond repair. An average of 50 to 100 bombs falling on the city each day, local officials say.
A Russian airstrike before dawn on Thursday killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community centre in Merefa near the northeast city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the latest wave of military assistance from the US and declined to provide details of his country’s negotiating tactics with Russia. US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak by phone on Friday. Biden also plans to travel to Europe next week for talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion, and will attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels.
India has emphasised that humanitarian action shall be guided by the principles of humanity and should not be politicised while reiterating its previous calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday. India's representative also raised concerns on the ongoing humanitarian situation, including the displacement of thousands of people internally and the outflow of more than three million refugees to neighbouring countries, news agency ANI reported.
The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the UN estimates. Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.
Mar 18, 2022 06:57 AM IST
'Will cleanse Russia of scum...': Putin warns Russians
President Vladimir Putin issued a venomous warning to "traitors" on Wednesday, saying the West would try to use them as a fifth column to destroy Russia, but that Russians would be quickly able to tell the "patriots from the scum". Read more
Mar 18, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Moscow accused of war crimes as Ukraine atrocities mount
Three weeks into Russia's devastating invasion, the harsh tally of assaults on civilian targets grew to include a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa, pounded by overnight artillery fire with 21 people killed, AFP reported quoting officials.
top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Thursday he saw no sign that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "is prepared to stop."
"Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past few weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise," he said, following warnings from the G7 that those behind such crimes "will be held responsible."
Mar 18, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.
"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelenskyy tweeted. "We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," he added.
Mar 18, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia
US President Joe Biden will warn his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday that he will face "costs" if Beijing rescues fellow authoritarian ally Russia from intense Western sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, news agency AFP reported.
The two leaders' first phone call since a video summit in November will be a chance to air differences as the United States spearheads an unprecedented pressure campaign on Russia, placing China in a geopolitical bind.
It's "an opportunity for President Biden to assess where President Xi stands," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by AFP.
US President Joe Biden set to call China’s Xi
- The conversation is the first between the two leaders since November and comes days after a meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, where Sullivan conveyed Washington’s “deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia”.
G7 warns war criminals in Ukraine 'will be held responsible'
- "Those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible," they warned.