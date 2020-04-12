e-paper
Congo records second Ebola death in days: WHO

Congo records second Ebola death in days: WHO

Congo was on Sunday due to mark an end to an outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018.

Apr 12, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Kinshasa
An Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, takes care of a one-year-old , an orphan whose mother died of Ebola, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 7, 2019.
An Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, takes care of a one-year-old , an orphan whose mother died of Ebola, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 7, 2019.(Reuters/ Image for representation )
         

Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of Beni.

The outbreak has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018 in an area of the country where militia violence hobbled efforts to contain it.

The latest victim was an 11-month-old girl, who was treated at the same health centre as the previous case, a 26-year-old electrician, said Boubacar Diallo, deputy incident manager for the WHO’s Ebola response.

It is not yet clear how the electrician contracted Ebola. He had no known contacts with other Ebola patients and was not a survivor of the virus who could have relapsed, the government said on Friday.

Flare-ups or one-off transmissions are common towards the end of Ebola outbreaks, and a new case does not necessarily mean that the virus will spread out of control again.

The WHO has identified 215 people who came into contact with the electrician, including 53 health workers at three facilities the man visited before he died, Diallo said.

