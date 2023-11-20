Consular camps go ahead across Canada without major disruptions

Indian officials held consular camps across six locations in Canada over the weekend amid significant police presence due to threats of disruption by pro-Khalistani elements. Volunteers at the Brampton Triveni Mandir with Indian officials and pensioners at the consular camp there on Sunday. (Brampton Triveni Mandir)

While protestors holding Khalistani groups did appear in at least one location on Saturday, increased law enforcement presence may have deterred any disruption.

The consular camps were held in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA towns of Brampton and Mississauga, as well as in Vancouver and Prince George in British Columbia and Saskatoon in the province of Saskatchewan.

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ had called for the consular camps to be “shut down” in posters that were released on social media.

A senior Indian official said that over 1200 services were rendered at the camps over Saturday and Sunday. The camps, which are routine and annual affairs, are aimed at provided life certificates to Indian Government pensioners who are currently residing in Canada.

Among the temples where the camp was held was the Brampton Triveni Mandir. The temple’s spiritual leader Yudhishthir Dhanrajh said that “everything went smoothly” at the venue.

He said that Peel Regional Police had informed the temple they were on “high alert” and conducted “rolling patrols” to avert any untoward incident. “No protestors showed up that we are aware of. Seems that the heavy police presence was a successful deterrent,” he said.

Dhanrajh said the temple will not be intimidated into not providing its premises to be used for similar community activity in the future. “After seeing the response and the warm reception, we will try to give the facility again if the community asks for it. We have to do our duty.”

Such camps are organised in areas with large Indo-Canadian populations so that the elderly do not have make the journey to India’s missions in Ottawa, Toronto or Vancouver for the purpose.

Dhanrajh said the community availed of the camp which was open to all and nearly 75% of the pensioners who received the service at the temple were Sikh.

Alluding to protests by pro-Khalistan elements at another such camp, at the Khalsa Diwan Society’s gurdwara in Abbotsford in British Columbia last Monday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi last week, “”We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations.”

SFJ had targeted these camps as its general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun said on Wednesday, “Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are going to challenge Indian diplomats since they are setting up spy network under the cover of community programs.”

He linked it to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, SFJ’s principal in British Columbia, on June 18 in Surrey, asking pro-Khalistan elements to “peacefully confront and question” Indian officials who, he alleged, were “responsible” for Nijjar’s murder.

SFJ’s activities in Canada have increased since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons on September 18 that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s murder.

Anirudh Bhattacharyya