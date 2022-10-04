Convoy transporting equipment for Russia's nuclear forces on the move: Report

A Russian convoy transporting equipment for Moscow's nuclear weapons programme was reportedly on the move, the Telegraph said. Vladimir Putin could be preparing a nuclear test to send a “signal to the West” amid Ukraine war, the report said.

A train operated by the country's nuclear programme was seen in central Russia over the weekend, the report said adding that it was heading towards the front line in Ukraine. The train is said to be linked to the 12th main directorate of the Russian ministry of defence.

The image of the freight convoy with personnel carriers and other equipment was shared by Telegram channel Rybar.

This comes as The Times reported that NATO had sent an intelligence warning to its members and allies that Russia could test its nuclear-capable torpedo drone Poseidon also called the “weapon of the apocalypse”, possibly in the Black Sea.

Russia is on the backfoot in its February invasion of Ukraine as it suffered a series of embarrassing defeats on the battlefield which include the loss of Lyman in Donetsk and setbacks in Ukraine's south.

Announcing the annexation of four Ukrainian regions last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the country would use “all available means” to defend the areas, which was seen as a threat on nuclear weapons from Moscow.

