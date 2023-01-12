Home / World News / 'Cooperating fully': US Prez Joe Biden on classified documents review

'Cooperating fully': US Prez Joe Biden on classified documents review

world news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."

U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Also Read| Biden was paid $ 1 mn a year to teach but never taught a single class: Report

Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden u.s. justice department + 1 more
united states joe biden u.s. justice department

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out