'Cooperating fully': US Prez Joe Biden on classified documents review

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Also Read| Biden was paid $ 1 mn a year to teach but never taught a single class: Report

Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."