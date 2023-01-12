'Cooperating fully': US Prez Joe Biden on classified documents review
Published on Jan 12, 2023 09:51 PM IST
Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
Also Read| Biden was paid $ 1 mn a year to teach but never taught a single class: Report
Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics