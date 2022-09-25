Copy paste of Imran Khan’s address, says PTI on Pak PM’s speech at UNGA: Report

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was a copy paste of his predecessor Imran Khan's address at the same platform, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Saturday, Geo News reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was a copy paste of Imran Khan's address,” PTI's vice chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, adding Prime Minister Sharif addressed the issues of Kashmir, Afghanistan and others similarly as Imran Khan did during his address.

Also Read| ‘All hell will break…’: Pakistan PM's SOS on debt relief after record floods

Hitting out at Shehbaz Sharif and his brother and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Qureshi said, “It was a good gesture of Shehbaz Sharif to remind the developed world that they were behind the climate catastrophes across the globe, but what steps did he and his brother (Nawaz Sharif) take for climate change?”

The PTI vice chairperson's above question pointed toward Shehbaz Sharif's comments at the UNGA, where he said the purpose of his address was to explain the impact of the climate catastrophe that put one-third of Pakistan in such a situation that no one had seen in living memory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further alleged if previous governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) built water storage facilities in the last 40 years, Pakistan would not be facing such a grave situation at present, Geo News reported.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the devastating floods in Pakistan were a sign of climate catastrophes to come around the world.

Sharif added that climate disasters will not remain confined to Pakistan.

“The crux of my speech at UNGA was to warn the world of what stares humanity in the face. The climate-induced calamity Pakistan is facing today will not stay in Pakistan if no urgent action is taken. Let global response not be guided by cameras but empathy & concern for humankind,” he later tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| India slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UNGA: 'To obfuscate own misdeeds'

The Pakistani Prime Minister also raked up the Kashmir issue at the 77th session of the UNGA on Friday. “We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remain contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute…” Shehbaz Sharif said.

His remarks on the Kashmir issue were strongly criticised by India. Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said on Friday that instead of making claims on Kashmir, Pakistan should stop "cross-border terrorism".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON