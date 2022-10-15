Covid cases in UK are rising again: 1 in 35 people in England now infected

Coronavirus cases are rising in the UK with infections increasing in all regions in England in the last week, except the northeast, Sky News reported quoting government experts. This marks the fourth consecutive increase in infections in England as the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.

The spike comes after the cases remained relatively low through the summer months. Moreover, the report said that infections are increasing in all age groups except those aged 2 to 16.

"There has been a notable increase in older age groups in England and Wales in the most recent week," the report warned.

Hospital admissions has also risen to 12.6 per 100,000 in the week ending Sunday, statistics show while Covid-related deaths are lower than before.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said that there was a need for close monitoring as UK moves towards the colder months.

"Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had uncertain trends in the latest week," BBC quoted Sarah Crofts as saying.

Statistics show that Covid is infecting, one in 35 people in England, one in 40 people in Wales, one in 40 in Northern Ireland and one in 50 in Scotland.

