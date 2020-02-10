e-paper
Coronavirus death toll goes up to 908 in China

There were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of the lethal infection on Sunday, China’s National Health Commission said.

world Updated: Feb 10, 2020 07:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
Death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908
Death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908(Reuters image)
         

Death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday.

There were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of the lethal infection on Sunday, China’s National Health Commission said.

Ninety-one deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, two in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, according to the commission.

A total of 908 people have died of the disease and 40,171 confirmed cases of the outbreak were reported in 31 provincial-level regions so far, it said.

On Sunday, as many as 3,281 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery. So far, over 630 people, including 356 in Hubei, have been discharged, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying.

