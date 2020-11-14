e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus: Donald Trump sticks to ‘no national lockdown’ stance

Coronavirus: Donald Trump sticks to ‘no national lockdown’ stance

“The United States experienced the smallest economic contraction and the most rapid economic recovery of any major Western nation. We went down less and we went up more, which is quite a combination of facts,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

world Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
“There won’t be necessity. Lockdowns cost lives and they cause a lot of problems. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” said the president.
“There won’t be necessity. Lockdowns cost lives and they cause a lot of problems. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” said the president.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump has ruled out a national lockdown under his administration to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, saying such a move costs lives, impacts the economy and “the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself”.

“The United States experienced the smallest economic contraction and the most rapid economic recovery of any major Western nation. We went down less and we went up more, which is quite a combination of facts,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

The coronavirus has killed 244,302 people with over 10 million confirmed cases in the US so far. “While healthy Americans have gone back to work and to school, we continue to spare no expense to protect the elderly and vulnerable. According to some estimates, a national lockdown cost USD 50 billion a day and hundreds of thousands of jobs every single day,” he said.

“Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown. This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully... whatever happens in the future. Who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell. But I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.

According to media projections, Democrat Joe Biden, 77, has won the November 3 presidential election. However, Trump, the Republican incumbent, has alleged election fraud and mounted legal fights in a number of battleground states.

Also Read: Joe Biden, set to take over as US President in Jan 2021, tweets urgent action needed on Covid-19

“There won’t be necessity. Lockdowns cost lives and they cause a lot of problems. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” said the president.

Lockdown, among other things, he said, results in depression, loss of jobs, and business closures. “It’s a terrible thing. So this administration, under no circumstances, will go to a lockdown. But we’ll be very vigilant, very careful. We understand the disease. It’s a complicated disease but we understand it very well,” he said.

He asked all Americans to remain vigilant especially as the weather gets colder and it becomes difficult to go outside and to have outside gatherings.

Trump did not take any questions from the media.

tags
top news
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In