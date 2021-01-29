India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,701,193 after the Union health ministry on Thursday said the country had recorded 11,666 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Also on Thursday, the health ministry said more than 2.8 million healthcare workers had been vaccinated across the country; the first million were inoculated within just six days of the commencement of vaccination drive on January 16, the ministry said. This, it said, made India the fastest country to reach 1 million vaccine shots in the world. 2 million vaccinations were done in just 11 days, again making India the fastest country to reach the mark, the ministry further said.

India is using Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin for emergency cases. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country while Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. India’s caseload of Covid-19 is the second-highest globally, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil. The respective tallies of the US and Brazil stand at over 25 million and nine million respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.