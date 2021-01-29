IND USA
LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 155,000; third-highest globally
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai.
Live

LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 155,000; third-highest globally

The global tally of Covid-19 is at more than 101 million, while the death toll is nearing 2.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:11 AM IST

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,701,193 after the Union health ministry on Thursday said the country had recorded 11,666 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Also on Thursday, the health ministry said more than 2.8 million healthcare workers had been vaccinated across the country; the first million were inoculated within just six days of the commencement of vaccination drive on January 16, the ministry said. This, it said, made India the fastest country to reach 1 million vaccine shots in the world. 2 million vaccinations were done in just 11 days, again making India the fastest country to reach the mark, the ministry further said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India is using Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin for emergency cases. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country while Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. India’s caseload of Covid-19 is the second-highest globally, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil. The respective tallies of the US and Brazil stand at over 25 million and nine million respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 29, 2021 08:11 AM IST

    Vaccine found 89% effective in UK trial: Novavax

    Novavax Inc says its Covid-19 vaccine found 89% effective in trials in UK and 60% in South Africa.

  • JAN 29, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    Mexico's death toll overtakes India, third-highest in world

    Mexico reports 1,506 new Covid-19 deaths as toll reaches 155,145, overtaking India as third-highest globally. Tally at 1,825,519 after spike of 18,670.

A court order said that Sheikh along with three accomplices connected to the case should "be released forthwith," though it was not clear when that would happen.
world news

United States 'outraged' as Pak court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Joe Biden's administration is "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision," his chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, underscoring the uneasy alliance between Washington and Islamabad, which has fractured many times over Islamist militancy.
Earlier this month, the United States expressed plans to strengthen ties with Taiwan under the Biden administration.
world news

United States dismisses China's war threat against Taiwan

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:09 AM IST
The Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which was passed when Washington switched its diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, outlines America's commitment to defend Taiwan, the South China Morning Post reported.
The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres speaks at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on December 18, 2020 in Berlin.
world news

India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today, says UN chief

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:48 AM IST
"We strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination is campaign is made possible," Antonio Guterres told reporters.
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai.
The origin of Covid-19 has been highly politicised.
world news

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid-19 origins to begin field work

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:21 AM IST
On Thursday, the team completed two weeks of quarantine following its arrival in China, moving to a lakeside hotel in the central Chinese city where the deadly virus emerged in late 2019.
The second executive order was about protecting women's health at home and abroad.
world news

Biden signs healthcare executive orders, says undoing damage Trump has done

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The first executive order was about restoring the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid to the way they were before Trump became president.
The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres called "vaccine nationalism" both a moral and economic failure and said: "We need a global vaccination campaign to deal with a global pandemic."
world news

UN chief calls vaccine distribution 'emergency'

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that while every country has the duty to protect its own people “no country can afford to neglect the rest of the world.”
Any Hong Kong resident born before 1997 is eligible for BN(O) status.
world news

UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:08 AM IST
  • Mass arrests of pro-democracy figures have followed. Some have fled Hong Kong for the West, including to Britain.
J&J is expected to report clinical-trial data on the experimental shot's efficacy by early next week, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told Bloomberg in a Jan.
world news

J&J Covid vaccine supply to start at 2 million doses, GAO says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The figure revealed in a footnote to the government audit is the clearest indication yet of the initial supply of J&J’s one-shot vaccine.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro repeated, however, that the government's ability to take on debt to provide more emergency payments "has reached its limit."
world news

Jair Bolsonaro says Covid will last forever, isolation leads nowhere

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Brazil has been struggling to import and produce enough vaccines to protect its population of 210 million, with less than 1.5 million doses administered so far.
The vaccine was one of six candidates backed by a US government project formerly known as Operation Warp Speed
world news

Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 AM IST
  • Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
The actions were only the first steps by Biden, who has promised to build out former President Barack Obama's health care law to achieve a goal of coverage for all.
world news

Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured as Covid-19 rages

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:18 AM IST
  • Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something Donald Trump's administration had refused to do.
A man and a woman embrace as Austin police officers and members of SWAT work the scene of a suspected hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas.
world news

Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self

By HT Correspondent | PTI, Hindustan Times, Houston
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:24 AM IST
  • Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
There were "5 fatalities confirmed on the scene" of the leak, police from Gainesville said after the incident.
world news

Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured

AFP, Atlanta, Us
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:13 AM IST
  • The leak did not cause an explosion, and its cause -- which is still unknown -- remains under investigation
National Guard and US Capitol Police stand guard at the US Capitol on January 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
world news

Armed man arrested near US Capitol

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
"Arrested was 71-year-old Dennis Westover, of South Charleston, West Virginia," the spokesperson said.
