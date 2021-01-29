LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 155,000; third-highest globally
India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,701,193 after the Union health ministry on Thursday said the country had recorded 11,666 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Also on Thursday, the health ministry said more than 2.8 million healthcare workers had been vaccinated across the country; the first million were inoculated within just six days of the commencement of vaccination drive on January 16, the ministry said. This, it said, made India the fastest country to reach 1 million vaccine shots in the world. 2 million vaccinations were done in just 11 days, again making India the fastest country to reach the mark, the ministry further said.
India is using Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin for emergency cases. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country while Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. India’s caseload of Covid-19 is the second-highest globally, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil. The respective tallies of the US and Brazil stand at over 25 million and nine million respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
JAN 29, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Vaccine found 89% effective in UK trial: Novavax
Novavax Inc says its Covid-19 vaccine found 89% effective in trials in UK and 60% in South Africa.
JAN 29, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Mexico's death toll overtakes India, third-highest in world
Mexico reports 1,506 new Covid-19 deaths as toll reaches 155,145, overtaking India as third-highest globally. Tally at 1,825,519 after spike of 18,670.
United States 'outraged' as Pak court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder
United States dismisses China's war threat against Taiwan
India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today, says UN chief
WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid-19 origins to begin field work
Biden signs healthcare executive orders, says undoing damage Trump has done
UN chief calls vaccine distribution 'emergency'
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that while every country has the duty to protect its own people “no country can afford to neglect the rest of the world.”
UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas
- Mass arrests of pro-democracy figures have followed. Some have fled Hong Kong for the West, including to Britain.
J&J Covid vaccine supply to start at 2 million doses, GAO says
Jair Bolsonaro says Covid will last forever, isolation leads nowhere
Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant
- Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured as Covid-19 rages
- Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something Donald Trump's administration had refused to do.
Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self
- Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
- The leak did not cause an explosion, and its cause -- which is still unknown -- remains under investigation
Armed man arrested near US Capitol
