LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
India recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which took the infection tally to 11,514 331, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MohFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning. Active caseload, meanwhile, reached 271,282 and 154 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded during the same period which took the death toll to 159,370. Recoveries continued to rise, as per the data, as 20,654 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 11,083,679.
Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 122,872,379 on Saturday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,712,655 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far and 99,028,806 have recovered from the infection across the world.
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 08:25 AM
Covid-19 2nd peak: These states are shutting schools once again as cases rise
A year after classrooms were shifted to the online space because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the situation remains the same in many states as physical classes are being suspended once again in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. Read more
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 07:41 AM
US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
The US reported 59,822 new coronavirus cases and 1,611 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 75.4 million people, or 22.7% of the US population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 40.9 million people, or 12.3% of the population, have completed their vaccination.