Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since August 2019: Harvard research

Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since August 2019: Harvard research

The Harvard Medical School research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the Covid-19 disease emerged in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as “cough” and “diarrhoea”.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
A student enters a dorm room at Wuhan University, China, on the first day of classes on June 8, 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 disease emerged in Wuhan late last year.
A student enters a dorm room at Wuhan University, China, on the first day of classes on June 8, 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 disease emerged in Wuhan late last year. (AFP)
         

The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data.

The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease emerged in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as “cough” and “diarrhoea”.

“Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019,” according to the research.

“While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market.”

“These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster,” according to the research.

It showed a steep increase in hospital parking lot occupancy in August 2019.

“In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons or mirrored in the cough search data,” according to the research.

