IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / COVAX to supply 355 million vaccine doses for Eastern Mediterranean this year
world news

COVAX to supply 355 million vaccine doses for Eastern Mediterranean this year

The first doses provided for the region through COVAX will arrive in February, WHO official Yvan Hutin told reporters. The WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region comprises of Middle Eastern countries as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti.
Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, and is designed to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations globally.(REUTERS)

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday.

The first doses provided for the region through COVAX will arrive in February, WHO official Yvan Hutin told reporters.

The WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region comprises of Middle Eastern countries as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti.

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, and is designed to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations globally. COVAX has said it aims to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries this year.

At least five countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region will benefit from the first wave of COVAX vaccines though the list of countries is yet been confirmed, said Richard Brennan, a second WHO official.

Countries with larger populations, lower income and weaker health systems that are expected to make slower progress vaccinating will be prioritised in the COVAX vaccine rollout, officials said.

Eight countries in the Eastern Mediterranean have started vaccination campaigns. Ten countries in the region have documented one or more coronavirus variants, though its likely that the variants have spread further, Brennan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covax gavi who covax vaccine allocation plan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP