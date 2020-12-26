e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Beijing tells residents to stay put for holidays

Covid-19: Beijing tells residents to stay put for holidays

Two domestic cases were reported on Friday, a convenience store worker and a Hewlett Packard Enterprise employee. Another two asymptomatic cases were discovered in Beijing earlier in the week.

world Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:49 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Beijing
People visit a Harry Potter-themed booth inside a shopping complex on Christmas Day, following the new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing, China on December 25, 2020.
People visit a Harry Potter-themed booth inside a shopping complex on Christmas Day, following the new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing, China on December 25, 2020. (Reuters Photo)
         

Beijing has urged residents not to leave the city during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, implementing fresh restrictions after several coronavirus infections last week.

Two domestic cases were reported on Friday, a convenience store worker and a Hewlett Packard Enterprise employee. Another two asymptomatic cases were discovered in Beijing earlier in the week.

Beijing is conducting testing on a limited scale in the neighbourhoods and workplaces where the cases were found.

To contain any new outbreaks, the Beijing government cancelled big gatherings such as sports events and temple fairs. It says applications will be strictly reviewed for any major events. Venues such as cinemas, libraries and museums have to operate at 75% capacity, the government said.

It also called on companies not to arrange business trips outside the city and abroad.

Lunar New Year is Feb. 12.

Separately, officials in the northeastern port city of Dalian said Friday that they had tested over 4.75 million people for the coronavirus after 24 confirmed infections this month.

Authorities have shut schools and all public spaces in five neighbourhood divisions in Dalian, and only essential workers can leave their compounds to go to work.

tags
top news
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
4G ban extended in J-K till January 8; Udhampur, Ganderbal exempted
4G ban extended in J-K till January 8; Udhampur, Ganderbal exempted
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
Railways installs devices in trains to assist drivers in foggy conditions
Railways installs devices in trains to assist drivers in foggy conditions
2nd Test live: Starc strikes in first over, Mayank Agarwal goes for a duck
2nd Test live: Starc strikes in first over, Mayank Agarwal goes for a duck
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In