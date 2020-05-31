e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases in France show further decline

Covid-19 cases in France show further decline

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 1,319 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement.

world Updated: May 31, 2020 23:37 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters
The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 - the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100.
The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 - the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100.(Reuters Photo)
         

France’s coronavirus cases are continuing to decline, health officials said on Sunday, with 14,322 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,380 a day earlier.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 1,319 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 - the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on Tuesday, the directorate said.

tags
top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In