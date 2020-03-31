e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment

Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment

China was emerging as a favourite possible supplier at this stage as new coronavirus infections were slowing there and its factories were being pushed to reopen.

world Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical workers eat at separate tables at a canteen inside Xiaotangshan Hospital, where Covid-19 patients are treated, in Beijing, on March 30.
Medical workers eat at separate tables at a canteen inside Xiaotangshan Hospital, where Covid-19 patients are treated, in Beijing, on March 30. (Reuters Photo)
         

A number of European countries have complained about the quality of the equipment being supplied by China to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, The Netherlands recalled thousands of masks imported from China because of quality issues, while Spain complained about defective imported test kits supplied by a Chinese manufacturer, media reports said.

China’s foreign ministry said several countries had raised doubts about the quality of products imported from China, and acknowledged that there might be some problems.

“A large number of Chinese manufacturers are working around the clock to help other countries save lives. Our sincerity and assistance is real. If problems occur in this process, the Chinese side will talk to relevant departments,” China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that states across the US are “fighting” amongst themselves to source essential medical supplies as coronavirus cases in the country surge daily and “ironically” most entities are looking to buy from China.

“We need supplies desperately and we’re working on that... we’re in a situation where you have 50 states all competing for supplies. The federal government is now also competing for supplies. Private hospitals are also competing for supplies. So we’ve created a situation where you literally have hundreds of entities looking to buy the same exact materials, basically from the same place which is China, ironically enough. We’re fighting amongst ourselves. We’re competing amongst ourselves,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

The deadly coronavirus that first originated in Chinese city of Wuhan last last year has killed 3,305 people in the US and infected 81,518.

China was emerging as a favourite possible supplier at this stage as new virus infections were slowing there and its factories were being pushed to reopen.

tags
top news
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Updates: Pay cut for Maharahtra CM, ministers, govt staff to fight Covid-19
Updates: Pay cut for Maharahtra CM, ministers, govt staff to fight Covid-19
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news