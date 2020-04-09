e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 deaths in Iran cross 4,000 but country witnesses drop in new cases

Covid-19 deaths in Iran cross 4,000 but country witnesses drop in new cases

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the latest figures showed there was a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus infections.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
There has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the Iran could be higher.
There has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the Iran could be higher.(Reuters file photo)
         

Iran’s health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

But ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the latest figures showed there was a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus infections.

“Today we are clearly seeing a decline in the number of new cases,” Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

“We have identified 1,634 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,220.” The spokesman praised the people of Iran for following guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.

“We owe the reduction in the number of cases of the disease to... our beloved people, as well as to the intervention of our colleagues in the health system.

“In the past 24 hours we have lost 117 people. We have had a total of 4,110 deaths due to the COVID-19 disease.” Iran, which announced its first Covid-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls.

But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.

tags
top news
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news