Covid-19 in UK: India-origin doctors launch legal challenge on PPE

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:31 IST

Two Indian-origin doctors exposed to coronavirus patients have launched a legal challenge to the Boris Johnson government on the allegedly inadequate provision and guidance on personal protection equipment in hospitals; including advise to use plastic aprons if gowns run out .

Over 80 medical professionals have passed away in the UK after being infected by the virus in recent days.

The challenge has been launched by Meenal Viz, a clinical fellow in medicine, and Joshi, a trainee general practitioner employed by the National Health Service (NHS). Bindmans, the legal firm representing them, said they are married and Viz is pregnant.

They are challenging the official guidance on the bases that it is not in line with the international standards set by the World Health Organisation or domestic legislation regarding health and safety at work.

Besides, it is claimed that the guidance exposes healthcare workers to a greater risk of contracting Covid-19 and fails to address the greater risks faced by non-white healthcare workers; and it is allegedly unclear and has resulted in inconsistent practices.

Joshi and Viz said in a statement: “We are incredibly concerned at the ever-growing numbers of healthcare workers who are becoming seriously unwell and dying due to Covid-19. It is the government’s duty to protect its healthcare workers, and there is great anxiety amongst staff with regards to safety protocols that seem to change without rhyme or reason”.

“All we ask for is accountability from decision-makers, and that all evidence leading to these decisions should be published and transparent. We are doctors, we are nurses and we are healthcare workers - we will be there for you in your time of need. We will be there for your family. The government needs to protect us, so that we can protect you”, they added.

Basmah Sahib of the law firm said a formal letter before action has been sent to Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care, seeking a response by Monday.

The challenge is against guidance of April 17 that permitted medical staff to wear plastic aprons with coveralls when full-length gowns run out.