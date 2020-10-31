e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records

Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records

Daily cases are at peak levels and rising in 24 states in the US, while seven other states are currently at 90% of their peaks.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 04:05 IST
Jamie Mullick
Jamie Mullick
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cody Tupen, a firefighter with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, performs a deep nasal nose-swab Covid-19 test at a King County Covid-19 testing site in Auburn, south of Seattle, Wednesday.
Cody Tupen, a firefighter with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, performs a deep nasal nose-swab Covid-19 test at a King County Covid-19 testing site in Auburn, south of Seattle, Wednesday.(AP Photo )
         

A record surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the US is pushing hospitals to the edge, and has taken the death toll again to around 1,000 people a day, even as the attention of much of the country is focused on Tuesday’s presidential election.

A look at how the outbreak is expanding for the third time in the country worst hit by the coronavirus disease.

Hindustantimes
tags
top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
Protests break out against Emanuel Macron in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat
Protests break out against Emanuel Macron in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In