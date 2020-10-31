Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records

world

A record surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the US is pushing hospitals to the edge, and has taken the death toll again to around 1,000 people a day, even as the attention of much of the country is focused on Tuesday’s presidential election.

A look at how the outbreak is expanding for the third time in the country worst hit by the coronavirus disease.