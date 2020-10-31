Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records
Daily cases are at peak levels and rising in 24 states in the US, while seven other states are currently at 90% of their peaks.world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 04:05 IST
A record surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the US is pushing hospitals to the edge, and has taken the death toll again to around 1,000 people a day, even as the attention of much of the country is focused on Tuesday’s presidential election.
A look at how the outbreak is expanding for the third time in the country worst hit by the coronavirus disease.
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics