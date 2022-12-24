These countries are reporting highest weekly Covid cases amid surge

The World Health Organisation (WHO) listed the countries that have been reporting the highest numbers of weekly cases as Covid witnesses a resurgence in the world. According to the WHO, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (1,046,650 new cases), Republic of Korea (459,811), US (445,424), France (341,136) and Brazil (337,810).

The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from US (2,658), Japan (1,617), Brazil (1,133), France (686) and Italy (519), the WHO said in its report.

Latest #COVID19 Global and regional epidemiological update is available from @WHO



In the last month, 40,744 people were reported to have died and >13,712,316 cases were reported to WHO. Sadly, both are underestimates.



Full sit rep available here: https://t.co/8Ubk7kEfui

1/6🧵 pic.twitter.com/1KrWUpjOb6 — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) December 23, 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases reported during the week of December 12 to 18 was similar (+3%) to the previous week, with over 3.7 million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths was 6% lower than in the previous week, with over 10,400 new fatalities reported, the WHO said.

In the last 28 days, over 13.7 million cases and over 40 000 new fatalities were reported globally – a 36% increase and 2% decline, respectively, compared to the previous 28 days. As of 18 December, over 649 million confirmed cases and over 6.6 million deaths have been reported globally.

