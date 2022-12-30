WHO chief ‘concerned' about Covid in China but says this on tourist curbs

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the health agency remains extremely concerned over the Covid situation in China as it witnesses spike in cases following easing of restrictions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO will continue to offer its support for clinical care and protect the healthcare system of China.

Watch: Chilling video of people jumping from building to escape Cambodia fire

"We remain concerned about the evolving situation and continue encouraging #China to track the #COVID19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

On travel restrictions and guidelines issued by several countries for travellers from China, the WHO director-general said that due to the unavailability of an apt amount of information from China about the outbreak, it is understandable that countries around the world are taking such steps.

"In the absence of comprehensive information from #China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations. #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Read more: List of countries imposing new Covid rules for China travelers

Earlier, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had called on China to share the data requested by the world health body to better understand the origin of the Covid pandemic.

"Gaps in our understanding of post COVID19 condition mean we don't understand how best to treat people suffering with the long-term consequences of infection. Gaps in our understanding of how this pandemic began compromise our ability to prevent future pandemics," WHO chief said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON