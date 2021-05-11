Home / World News / Covid in France: Number of hospitalised patients continue to fall, shows data
Covid in France: Number of hospitalised patients continue to fall, shows data

The health ministry reported a total of 4,743 people in intensive care units with Covid-19, down by 127 and the eight consecutive fall.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:26 PM IST

The number of patients in French hospitals with Covid-19 fell further on Tuesday, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported a total of 4,743 people in intensive care units with Covid-19, down by 127 and the eight consecutive fall. The overall number of people in hospital with the virus also fell for the eight consecutive day and was down by 638 to 25,028.

The number of coronavirus deaths in hospitals increased by 236 to 80,628, compared to an increase of 243 a week ago and 325 two weeks ago.

france coronavirus
