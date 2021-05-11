Covid in France: Number of hospitalised patients continue to fall, shows data

The number of patients in French hospitals with Covid-19 fell further on Tuesday, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported a total of 4,743 people in intensive care units with Covid-19, down by 127 and the eight consecutive fall. The overall number of people in hospital with the virus also fell for the eight consecutive day and was down by 638 to 25,028.

The number of coronavirus deaths in hospitals increased by 236 to 80,628, compared to an increase of 243 a week ago and 325 two weeks ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON