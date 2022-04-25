Covid: Nervous Beijing stocks up food as 3.5mn get tested, Shanghai death toll rise
Beijing: Beijing’slargest district, Chaoyang, on Monday kicked off three rounds of Covid-19 test for all its residents amid fear of an impending Shanghai-style lockdown after dozens of infections were reported in the last three days.
The Chaoyang district is home to some 3.5 million people; the central business district, foreign embassies and a cluster of shining skyscrapers are also located in Chaoyang.
Residents and those who work in Chaoyang will have to get themselves tested three times - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - this week, city authorities announced on Sunday.
It triggered frenzied buying of daily necessities with Beijing residents lining up for hours at the nearest supermarket on Sunday night and Monday morning.
Local media reports said several markets suffered a temporary shortage of fresh vegetables and meat products; delivery apps said they had run out of stock of items, like milk, normally available.
Families and friends urged each other on social media to stock-up food and essentials in case a snap lockdown is announced by the middle of the week; rumours were flying that it’s not if but when the district, and then the rest of the city will implement curbs.
Residents lined up in long queues to get tested early on Monday with local volunteers barking orders urging calm and discipline.
Most schools, offices and markets remained open on Monday.
Beijing has reported 47 locally transmitted cases, with Chaoyang accounting for more than half of them since the end of last week.
Cases were reported from at least five other districts.
The Chinese capital’s caseload is tiny compared to the hundreds of thousands of infections reported in Shanghai but Chaoyang district told residents to reduce public activities and suspended in-person private tutoring classes.
Case numbers, however, are likely to go up.
“The virus has sneakily spread in the city for a week and multiple generations of cases were presented,” Tian Wei from the Beijing Municipal government was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday, indicating more Covid-19 transmissions are likely to be discovered.
Yang Beibei, deputy head of Chaoyang District, said that 1,230 close contacts have been identified and 14 areas have been placed under closed-off management in the district.
Yang said that the district has suspended all offline training sessions and group activities at various off-campus training institutions.
Meanwhile, Shanghai reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths on Monday for Sunday, as it continues to battle the worst outbreak of the disease.
The financial hub reported 51 new deaths among its Covid-19 patients on April 24, up from 39 the day before, the local government said on Monday.
The city also recorded 16,983 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 19,657 a day earlier.
The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 2,472, up from 1,401 the previous day, the local government added.
Russian oil depot near Ukraine border catches fire
A large fire broke out early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, the emergencies ministry said, adding that no one was injured. In a statement, the ministry said the fire took place at a facility owned by oil pipeline company Transneft at 2 a.m. Moscow time (2300 GMT), and there had been no need to evacuate any parts of the city of 400,000 people.
As Ukraine war enters 3rd month, US promises fresh military aid: 10 points
With the Ukraine war now in its third month, top US officials - secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin - visited the war-battered nation's capital Kyiv as Washington assured a fresh military support. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1. In the first visit to the war-battered country since the war started, the top US diplomats have promised an aid of 700 million dollars.
Putin eyes grabbing maximum Ukraine land after losing interest in talks: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war and seems to now be set on seizing as much territory as possible, news website Financial Times reported. "Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on [Russian] television and he wants to win big," a person briefed on the talks Putin had with his officials, told the website. The fighting between the two forces has entered the third month.
Police use tear gas against radicals protesting in Paris after election
Clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reports. The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. According to a Sputnik correspondent, young people started gathering in the Place de la Republique in the French capital after the preliminary results were announced. Slogans were heard both against Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
France's Le Pen vows to fight on after Macron wins: A look at her campaign
Marine Le Pen - unbowed bLe Pen'ser third failed bid for the presidency - on Sunday promised her supporters that she will keep up the fight in the June parliamentary elections. "I will continue the fight for France and the French people," Le Pen said in a defiant speech.
