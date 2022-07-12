Covid pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO

Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over", the World Health Organization's chief warned Tuesday.

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."

