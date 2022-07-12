Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO
world news

Covid pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).(AP)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 08:11 PM IST
AFP |

Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over", the World Health Organization's chief warned Tuesday.

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus world health organization
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP