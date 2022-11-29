Home / World News / ‘Maliciously playing victim': China on BBC journalist being detained at protests

‘Maliciously playing victim': China on BBC journalist being detained at protests

world news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 01:13 PM IST

Covid Protests In China: Chinese police beat a BBC journalist in Shanghai and briefly arrested him while he was covering anti-government lockdown protests.

Covid Protests In China: Barricades erected along Wulumuqi Road, a site of earlier protests, in Shanghai, China.(Bloomberg)
Covid Protests In China: Barricades erected along Wulumuqi Road, a site of earlier protests, in Shanghai, China.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

China's foreign ministry responded to BBC journalist being detained at Shanghai protest saying that the BBC was maliciously playing the victim, Reuters reported.

Chinese police beat a BBC journalist in Shanghai and briefly arrested him while he was covering anti-government lockdown protests. Ed Lawrence was detained at the main protest in the city on Sunday, and held for several hours before being freed.

"It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties," the BBC said.

Read more: Chinese university students sent home as Beijing quashes Covid protests: Updates

China's government said Ed Lawrence hadn't presented his press credentials while he was filming the crowds at the nation's largest protest in Shanghai at Wulumuqi Middle Road on Sunday.

Footage shared widely on social media showed several police officers grabbing Ed Lawrence and pinning him to the ground. The BBC said he was beaten and kicked by police officers, and then taken away in handcuffs.

Read more: China's Xi Jinping will be overthrown if…: Tiananmen leader's dire warning

BBC said that the treatment of its journalist was "extremely concerning" saying that it had not received an official explanation or apology from China "beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd".

"We do not consider this a credible explanation."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
coronavirus china
coronavirus china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out