Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid variant found in India dominant in UK, had 'significant impact': Minister
world news

Covid variant found in India dominant in UK, had 'significant impact': Minister

Hancock said there had been a "very significant" impact from the delta variant of Covid-19 first detected in India over the last month, which is now the dominant strain in England, according to official estimates.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST
People walk across the Golden Jubilee Bridge during sunny weather, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 5, 2021. (Reuters)

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to fully lift Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

Hancock said there had been a "very significant" impact from the delta variant of Covid-19 first detected in India over the last month, which is now the dominant strain in England, according to official estimates.

He pointed to a renewed rise in Covid-19 cases but said he had been reassured by a broadly flat rate of hospitalisations and deaths as officials consider plans to end the lockdown.

"It's too early to make a final decision on that," Hancock told Sky News.

"The prime minister and I and the team will be looking at all the data over this week. We've said that we'll give people enough time ahead of the June 21 date.

"We are not saying 'No' to June 21 at this point," he added.

Hancock said it was important that people receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccines as the data showed this could protect effectively against the delta variant.

Britain's swift vaccine rollout had weakened, but not broken, the link between the virus, hospitalisation and death, Hancock said.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could see nothing in the data that would derail the plan to end lockdown restrictions, although caution was needed.

Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,836 and is the sixth-highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP