Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid-19: Abu Dhabi expands green list; UK, India not added
world news

Covid-19: Abu Dhabi expands green list; UK, India not added

Abu Dhabi last week made it mandatory for its residents to have a green pass on the country's Covid-19 app in order to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Abu Dhabi is using Chinese-made Sinopharm to inoculate its residents against Covid-19.(Reuters File Photo)

Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous emirate in the UAE, has updated the list of countries in its 'Green list', which will allow more people to be exempted from mandatory quarantine, local media reports said. The people arriving in Abu Dhabi from there countries will just have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport, the emirate's administration, the reports added.

The passengers who are fully vaccinated will need to undergo a follow-up RT-PCR test after six days, while those not fully vaccinated have been directed to hold another test on Day 12, the media reports said quoting the emirate's tourism ministry.

Abu Dhabi's gree list now comprises of 28 countries which are as follows: Australia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Cuba, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United States of America and Uzbekistan.

Notably, the United Kingdom and India are not part of the new list. It will replace the previous 'green list' issued by the emirate on May 23.

Abu Dhabi last week made it mandatory for its residents to have a green pass on the country's Covid-19 app in order to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15. The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi's media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the Alhosn app, which displays an individual's vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative.

The UAE announced last month that from June 6, attendance at live events and social activities, including weddings and bars, would be limited to those who could prove they had been vaccinated.

The UAE has one of world's highest inoculation rates with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines available to citizens and residents.

In Abu Dhabi, those immunised with the Chinese-made Sinopharm shot are also able to take a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech as a booster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abu dhabi uae
TRENDING NEWS

School children plant 750 sapling in Ludhiana, create micro oxygen chamber

ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral

John Cena shares Virat Kohli’s pic on Instagram, people wonder ‘Why’

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP