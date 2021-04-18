Home / World News / Covid-19: Australia's Sydney cases, transmitted during quarantine, raise concern
Covid-19: Australia's Sydney cases, transmitted during quarantine, raise concern

Covid-19 infections, initially recorded as contracted overseas, are now believed to have been picked up from a family of four in an adjoining room in a city quarantine hotel, New South Wales Health said in a statement Sunday.
Commuters wearing protective face masks in accordance with new public health regulations for riding public transit depart a train station in the wake of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia.(Reuters)

Concerns in Australia about Covid-19 spreading in quarantine are mounting as three new cases among a family of returned travelers were discovered to have been transmitted in a Sydney hotel.

“All guests staying on the same floor of the hotel have been retested and returned negative results,” and staff who worked nearby are self-isolating and getting tests, New South Wales Health said.

The incident adds to debate over possible shortcomings within the hotel quarantine system, given the rise of more-infectious strains of the virus. The new cases also fuel speculation that ventilation systems may be contributing to dispersion.

Shadow Minister for Health and Ageing Mark Butler on Sunday called for national standards on quarantine and for dedicated facilities to be established away from the central business districts. Federal and state leaders will meet to strategise on the response to the virus and the vaccine rollout Monday.

