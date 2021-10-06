Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases fall globally except in Europe; Africa records largest decline: WHO
world news

Covid-19 cases fall globally except in Europe; Africa records largest decline: WHO

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 06:10 PM IST
In the Americas and the Western Pacific there was nearly decline of 12% in the cases of infections.(REUTERS)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The number of newly reported cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) worldwide fell last week, indicating a steady downward trend, the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed on Wednesday.

According to the WHO's latest assessment, there were a total of 3.1 million new Covid-19 cases last week and about 54,000 deaths, registering.a fall of 9% in fresh infection cases. The fatalities were roughly similar to the weekly death toll in the previous week.

The WHO also noted that all the regions across the world reported a decline in cases except Europe, where the numbers of cases this week were almost similar to the corresponding previous week.

According to the data, the largest decline in cases was in the African region, where the infection fell by about 43%. Middle East and Southeast Asia logged a dip in their Covid-19 cases by about 20%.

In the Americas and the Western Pacific there was nearly decline of 12% in the cases of infections.

Countries around the world reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases earlier this year. During the surge, daily cases soared above record levels as the surge was mainly led by the Delta variant of Covid-19, a highly contagious mutation of the virus.

RELATED STORIES

In India as well, the infection rate had risen exponentially, bringing the healthcare system to its knees. However, the number has gone down and is declining steadily.

On Wednesday, the country registered 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours. At present, active infections account for less than 1% of total cases and currently stands at 0.73%, the lowest since March 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa world health organisation coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan replaces ISI chief, Hameed appointed Commander of Peshawar Corps

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan declared winners

Russia reports more than 900 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time

Pope Francis ‘ashamed’ over French abuse scandal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP