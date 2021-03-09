Home / World News / Covid-19: Health workers should get proper reward, says NHS England head
world news

Covid-19: Health workers should get proper reward, says NHS England head

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of failing to honour his promise to look after health workers fighting Covid-19 by proposing a 1% pay increase for NHS workers with some calling on the government to issue a one-off bonus.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The UK plans to lift all restrictions on social contact by late June, depending on the trajectory of infection rates. Stocks moved more in anticipation of this than after the aspiration was announced last month. Much now depends on earnings forecasts ticking higher if stock gains are to continue. Yet it remains unclear what lasting damage the pandemic will inflict on the UK economy.(AFP)

Health workers should "get a proper reward" for their work in fighting a coronavirus pandemic, the head of England's National Health Service said on Tuesday, increasing pressure on the government over what some call its "reprehensible" pay offer.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of failing to honour his promise to look after health workers fighting Covid-19 by proposing a 1% pay increase for NHS workers with some calling on the government to issue a one-off bonus.

Johnson, who himself was treated in hospital last year when he became severely ill with Covid-19, said on Sunday his government had tried "to give the NHS as much as we possibly can" but would wait to see the conclusion of a pay review.

"I agree with you that coming out of the past year and everything that NHS staff have been through, proper recognition for that is entirely right," Simon Stevens, head of NHS England, told a parliamentary committee.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030

Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report

Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals

World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million

He also said the long-term plan for the health service had budgeted for a pay increase of 2.1% this year, but he agreed with the government to wait to see the recommendation from an independent review body, due to be made to government in May.

Last week, Johnson's government set out its plans to help the economy weather the Covid-19 crisis, with finance minister Rishi Sunak promising to do "whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses".

But the proposed 1% pay increase for health workers has been branded as "reprehensible" by the main opposition Labour Party, and one nursing trade union has threatened strike action over it. (

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus united kingdom
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP