Covid-19 impact: European economy contracts less than forecast in fourth quarter
The European economy shrank by a smaller than expected 0.7% in the last three months of 2020 as businesses in France and Germany weathered a renewed round of anti-Covid-19 lockdowns somewhat better than expected.
That consolation in official figures released Tuesday couldn't erase a gloomier outlook for this year, as the 19 countries that use the euro are expected to lag China and the US in bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic.
For the year, the eurozone shrank 6.8%, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.
The growth figures underscored a rollercoaster year of freakish economic data, with a plunge of 11.7% in the second quarter, the biggest since statistics started in 1995, followed by a rebound of 12.4% in the third quarter in late summer. The winter wave has meant new restrictions on travel, business and activity, but companies in some sectors such as manufacturing have been better able to adjust than services businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
The German economy, Europe's biggest, grew by a scant 0.1% while France saw a smaller than expected drop of 1.3%. Overall, economists had expected a drop in the eurozone of as much as 2.5% as recently as mid-January.
- Joe Biden seeks to fulfil a campaign pledge to dramatically reposition the US as a global leader following four years of a Trump foreign policy driven by an “America First” mantra. A policy marked by the frequent disparagement of democratic allies and the occasional embrace of authoritarian leaders.
- Between December 14 and January 14, nearly 13 million people received vaccines. The ethnicity of about half of those patients, is known. Of them, only 5.4 percent identified as Black, compared to 60.4 percent who identified as white, 11.5 percent as Hispanic and six percent as Asian.
- "It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
