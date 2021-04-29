IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: Italy says Indian air passengers to quarantine for 10 days
The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a Covid-19 hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a Covid-19 hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
world news

Covid-19: Italy says Indian air passengers to quarantine for 10 days

Officials said that a new ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Rome
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:12 PM IST

A flight from New Delhi arrived Wednesday evening in Rome carrying 210 passengers, who will be placed in mandatory quarantine.

Officials said that a new ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials, due to concerns about the deadly spike in that country.

The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a Covid-19 hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The 210 passengers include children.

Officials indicated that they were primarily Indian nationals who are residents in Italy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
italy covid-19 in india coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP