Covid-19: Justin Trudeau launches vaccination certificate for jabbed Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched a standardised proof of vaccination certificate that will be available to jabbed Canadians as a vaccine passport for international travel.

The certificate is being backed by the national government but will be issued by Canadian provinces and territories using a standardised format which includes a QR code to access the individuals’ vaccination status. Some provinces and territories, like Ontario, have already started issuing the certificate since last week.

A release from the prime minister’s office said that Ottawa is “also engaging with international partners to obtain recognition and acceptance abroad, so the proof can also be used to facilitate travel around the world”.

Addressing the media in Ottawa along with Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau said they were “very confident” this certificate “is going to be accepted at destinations worldwide as proof of vaccination”.

The Justin Trudeau-led government also noted that for Canadians travelling, it was “a reliable and secure way to demonstrate their Covid-19 vaccination history, both in Canada and abroad.”

In fact, the vaccine passport will also be required for travelling domestically by air as a new mandate comes into effect on October 30.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all air passengers flying on domestic or international flights departing from airports in Canada, rail passengers on certain trains like VIA Rail, and marine passengers on non-essential passenger vessels, such as cruise ships, on voyages of 24 hours or more.

Approximately 83% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated and can register to access the digital document.

It is also intended to ease returning to the country for Canadians abroad, as it can be used with the ArriveCan app which is required when they arrive at Canadian airports.

The government also said that privacy was a “key priority” and the data contained within the document “only includes the minimum information needed to determine whether a traveller meets their entry and public health requirements”.