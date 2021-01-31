Covid-19: Pakistan set to get AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots
Pakistan’s planning minister says the country will receive 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the WHO’s COVAX Facility, out of which up to 7 million would arrive by March.
Asad Umar in his Saturday night tweet said - also a plane is being sent to China to bring the first tranche of half a million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine — enough to inoculate 250,000 out of 400,000 health workers.
He said the rest of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered in the second half of the year.
Dr. Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s special aide on health, said the vaccination will start next week.
Pakistan reported 34 additional deaths amid 1,599 new cases. It has so far confirmed 544,813 cases with 11,657 deaths.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks

- The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals

- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
- The experts did not take any questions and the sprawling market remains boarded up.
