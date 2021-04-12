Home / World News / 'Covid-19 pandemic long way from over': WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
world news

'Covid-19 pandemic long way from over': WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Reuters | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 11:17 PM IST
"We too want to see societies and economies reopening, and travel and trade resuming," World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.(Reuters)

Confusion and complacency in addressing Covid-19 means the pandemic is a long way from over, but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

So far some 780 million vaccines have been administered globally, but measures including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing must be applied to reverse the trajectory.

"We too want to see societies and economies reopening, and travel and trade resuming," Tedros told a news briefing.

"But right now, intensive care units in many countries are overflowing and people are dying – and it's totally avoidable."

"The COVID19 pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped," he added.

Transmission was being driven by "confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Judge refuses to isolate jury in George Floyd murder case

White House says US not involved in Iran nuclear site incident

Minnesota police say officer who shot Black man meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Microsoft to acquire AI, cloud computing company Nuance for $19.7 billion

India has overtaken Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States, as it battles a massive second wave, having given about 105 million vaccine doses among a population of 1.4 billion.

"We are at a critical point in the pandemic now, the trajectory of this pandemic is growing for the 7th week in a row," said the WHO team leader on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove.

Noting that there had been a 9% rise in cases last week, the seventh consecutive week of increases, and a 5% rise in deaths, she added: "If you look at the epi (epidemic) curve and the trajectory of the pandemic right now, it is growing exponentially".

Tedros said that in some countries, despite continuing transmission, restaurants and nightclubs were full and markets were open and crowded with few people taking precautions.

"Some people appear to be taking the approach that if they’re relatively young, it doesn’t matter if they get Covid-19," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tedros adhanom ghebreyesus covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 pandemic world health organisation
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP